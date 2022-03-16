Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] is -50.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] loss -7.58% or -13.67 points to close at $166.75 with a heavy trading volume of 7682683 shares. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Snowflake Announces Intent to Acquire Streamlit to Empower Developers and Data Scientists to Mobilize the World’s Data.

The acquisition will enable developers to build apps using tools they love with simplified data access and governance.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, and Streamlit, a framework built to simplify and accelerate the creation of data applications, today announced that they have signed a definitive agreement for Snowflake to acquire Streamlit. With this strategic acquisition, the two companies will join forces to unlock the unrealized potential of data and make it easier to build beautiful applications. Closing of the acquisition is subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

It opened the trading session at $178.86, the shares rose to $181.50 and dropped to $164.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNOW points out that the company has recorded -47.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 7.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, SNOW reached to a volume of 7682683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $328.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SNOW shares from 393 to 367.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 20.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.93.

Trading performance analysis for SNOW stock

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.60. With this latest performance, SNOW shares dropped by -46.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.08 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 270.42, while it was recorded at 188.84 for the last single week of trading, and 296.63 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snowflake Inc. go to -0.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]

There are presently around $35,110 million, or 71.00% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 25,102,653, which is approximately -15.361% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 17,001,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.71 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly -3.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 595 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 27,970,872 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 22,754,601 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 159,829,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,555,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 246 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,930,509 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 3,554,577 shares during the same period.