Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] Stock trading around $1.17 per share: What’s Next?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.59% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.71%. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Siyata Mobile Receives $750,000 USD in Purchase Orders to Equip An EMS and An International Defense Contractor in the EMEA Region with its Rugged Handsets.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, is pleased to announce that it has received $750,000 in purchase orders from an emergency medical service provider and an international defense contractor both located in the European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) region with its handheld rugged Push-to-Talk (PTT) devices.

Siyata’s rugged devices are designed for enterprise users who require a sturdy, reliable, and cost-effective device they can use in the field with applications to improve communication, employee safety and enterprise efficiencies.

Over the last 12 months, SYTA stock dropped by -86.96%. The one-year Siyata Mobile Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.38.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.92 million, with 4.82 million shares outstanding and 4.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, SYTA stock reached a trading volume of 4915599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

SYTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.71. With this latest performance, SYTA shares dropped by -1.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.28 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4484, while it was recorded at 1.0900 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1812 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Siyata Mobile Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -174.12 and a Gross Margin at +5.01. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -226.91.

Return on Total Capital for SYTA is now -49.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.12. Additionally, SYTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] managed to generate an average of -$543,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.60% of SYTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYTA stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 650,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.68% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 37,361 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38000.0 in SYTA stocks shares; and SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, currently with $21000.0 in SYTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Siyata Mobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SYTA] by around 68,256 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 17,383 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 654,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 739,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYTA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,256 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 12,754 shares during the same period.