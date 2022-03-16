Redburn lifts Moderna Inc. [MRNA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.59% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.67%. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1 Study of its HIV Trimer mRNA Vaccine.

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the first participant has been dosed in a clinical trial of an experimental human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) trimer mRNA vaccine (mRNA-1574).

“Developing a vaccine regimen that induces sustained protective levels of HIV neutralizing antibodies in humans has been difficult to achieve. At Moderna, we believe that mRNA offers an opportunity to take a fresh approach to this challenge. With the launch of our second HIV vaccine trial, we are advancing our strategy to utilize multiple mRNA encoded native-like HIV trimers and leverage the power of our mRNA platform to accelerate the discovery of a protective HIV vaccine,” said Stephen Hoge, M.D., President of Moderna. “This study is another step in our fight against HIV, as well as other latent viruses such as our recently launched studies in CMV and EBV.”.

Over the last 12 months, MRNA stock rose by 4.46%. The one-year Moderna Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.12. The average equity rating for MRNA stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $60.48 billion, with 406.00 million shares outstanding and 365.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.57M shares, MRNA stock reached a trading volume of 22806733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $238.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Moderna Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $180, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on MRNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 12.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

MRNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.67. With this latest performance, MRNA shares dropped by -6.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.16 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.80, while it was recorded at 139.91 for the last single week of trading, and 276.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Moderna Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +71.89 and a Gross Margin at +84.53. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +66.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 146.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 75.78.

Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

MRNA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moderna Inc. go to 16.80%.

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37,368 million, or 62.60% of MRNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 45,772,079, which is approximately 8.42% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,661,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.15 billion in MRNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.12 billion in MRNA stock with ownership of nearly 0.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moderna Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 614 institutional holders increased their position in Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ:MRNA] by around 22,355,594 shares. Additionally, 607 investors decreased positions by around 18,230,819 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 208,416,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,002,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRNA stock had 208 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,394,532 shares, while 230 institutional investors sold positions of 5,070,982 shares during the same period.