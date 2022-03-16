OceanPal Inc. [OP] Stock trading around $0.64 per share: What’s Next?

OceanPal Inc. [NASDAQ: OP] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.6889 during the day while it closed the day at $0.64. The company report on March 11, 2022 that OceanPal Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that it has received written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) dated March 8, 2022, indicating that because the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock for 30 consecutive business days, from January 21, 2022 to March 7, 2022, was below the minimum $1.00 per share bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the applicable grace period to regain compliance is 180 days, or until September 5, 2022.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock during this grace period and will consider its options in order to regain compliance with The Nasdaq Capital Market minimum bid price requirement. The Company can cure this deficiency if the closing bid price of its common stock is $1.00 per share or higher for at least ten consecutive business days during the grace period. In the event the Company does not regain compliance within the 180-day grace period and it meets all other listing standards and requirements, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-day grace period.

The market cap for OP stock reached $5.60 million, with 8.82 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, OP reached a trading volume of 5533639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

OP stock trade performance evaluation

OceanPal Inc. [OP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.78.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.68 for OceanPal Inc. [OP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9133, while it was recorded at 0.7697 for the last single week of trading.

OceanPal Inc. [OP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OceanPal Inc. [OP] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.04 and a Gross Margin at +66.74. OceanPal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.39.

OceanPal Inc. [OP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 13.00% of OP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OP stocks are: OSMIUM PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 145,076, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.15% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 115,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81000.0 in OP stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $78000.0 in OP stock with ownership of nearly 227.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in OceanPal Inc. [NASDAQ:OP] by around 317,028 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 1,666,103 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,315,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 667,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OP stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 225,387 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,303,989 shares during the same period.