Mizuho slashes price target on BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR] – find out why.

BellRing Brands Inc. [NYSE: BRBR] gained 0.08% or 0.02 points to close at $25.07 with a heavy trading volume of 10989780 shares. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Post Holdings and BellRing Brands Announce Completion of the Spin-Off of 80.1% of Post’s Interest in BellRing.

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) (“Post”) and BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) (“New BellRing”) today announced the completion of the spin-off of 80.1% of Post’s interest in New BellRing to Post shareholders.

Under the previously disclosed terms of the transaction, Post distributed an aggregate of 78,076,841 shares of common stock of New BellRing (which was previously named “BellRing Distribution, LLC” and was renamed “BellRing Brands, Inc.” upon conversion into a Delaware corporation) after market close at 4:01 p.m. Eastern Time on March 10, 2022 (the “distribution date”) on a pro rata basis to Post shareholders (the “distribution”). Based on the shares of Post common stock outstanding as of February 25, 2022, the record date for the distribution, Post shareholders received 1.267788 shares of New BellRing common stock in the distribution for each share of Post common stock held. No fractional shares of New BellRing were issued in the distribution, and instead, Post shareholders will receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares of New BellRing common stock. The spin-off was structured in a manner intended to qualify as a tax-free distribution to Post shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes, except to the extent of any cash received in lieu of fractional shares of New BellRing common stock.

It opened the trading session at $23.55, the shares rose to $26.35 and dropped to $23.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BRBR points out that the company has recorded -19.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, BRBR reached to a volume of 10989780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRBR shares is $31.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for BellRing Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for BellRing Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BellRing Brands Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69.

BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.43. With this latest performance, BRBR shares gained by 0.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.59 for BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.47, while it was recorded at 25.88 for the last single week of trading, and 28.24 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BellRing Brands Inc. [BRBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.84 and a Gross Margin at +26.86. BellRing Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.21.

BellRing Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BellRing Brands Inc. go to 16.77%.

There are presently around $2,918 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRBR stocks are: ROUTE ONE INVESTMENT COMPANY, L.P. with ownership of 14,041,247, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,589,325 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $265.26 million in BRBR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $227.85 million in BRBR stock with ownership of nearly -1.533% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BellRing Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in BellRing Brands Inc. [NYSE:BRBR] by around 14,598,637 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 11,033,176 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 90,839,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,471,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRBR stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,680,109 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,117,216 shares during the same period.