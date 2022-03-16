Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] Revenue clocked in at $6.44 billion, down -17.73% YTD: What’s Next?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] gained 5.12% or 3.49 points to close at $71.62 with a heavy trading volume of 5834849 shares. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Microchip Introduces Industry’s Highest-Performance 16-Channel PCIe® Gen 5 Enterprise NVMe® SSD Controller.

The Flashtec® NVMe 4016 controller enables unparalleled performance and a rich ‘cloud-ready’ feature set including industry-leading security features.

As data processing requirements continue to evolve, cloud-scale infrastructure requires solutions that maximize bandwidth, minimize latency, and are optimized for efficient resource utilization. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced the newest member of the Flashtec® controller family, the NVMe® 4016 SSD controller. As the industry’s highest-performing PCIe® Gen 5 NVMe SSD controller, the Flashtec NVMe 4016 addresses the market demand for high-reliability, high-performance solid-state drives (SSDs) delivering greater than 14 GB per second throughput and over 3 million IOPS. With advanced Credit Management technology, this next-generation controller offers the stringent Quality of Service (QoS) required by today’s cloud-focused data center applications.

It opened the trading session at $68.86, the shares rose to $71.83 and dropped to $68.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MCHP points out that the company has recorded -10.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, MCHP reached to a volume of 5834849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $95.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $92 to $98. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $82 to $84, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on MCHP stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MCHP shares from 85 to 87.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 22.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MCHP stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.51. With this latest performance, MCHP shares gained by 0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.17 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.01, while it was recorded at 69.90 for the last single week of trading, and 76.97 for the last 200 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.38 and a Gross Margin at +44.99. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.42.

Return on Total Capital for MCHP is now 6.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.93. Additionally, MCHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] managed to generate an average of $17,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 20.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

There are presently around $34,677 million, or 90.90% of MCHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,734,425, which is approximately 1.678% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,993,442 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.01 billion in MCHP stock with ownership of nearly -6.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microchip Technology Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 553 institutional holders increased their position in Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ:MCHP] by around 37,109,086 shares. Additionally, 392 investors decreased positions by around 33,589,932 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 438,281,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 508,980,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCHP stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,658,513 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,252,818 shares during the same period.