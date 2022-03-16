Medtronic plc [MDT] stock Resumed by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $135

Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.11% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.26%. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Zero Barriers: How Emphasizing Skills in Career Pathways Can Remove Barriers.

Excerpts from the 2021 Medtronic Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Report.

Over the last 12 months, MDT stock dropped by -11.38%. The one-year Medtronic plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.63. The average equity rating for MDT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $141.40 billion, with 1.34 billion shares outstanding and 1.34 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.47M shares, MDT stock reached a trading volume of 5014285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Medtronic plc [MDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $124.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Medtronic plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Medtronic plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $145 to $120, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on MDT stock. On January 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MDT shares from 152 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic plc is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 59.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

MDT Stock Performance Analysis:

Medtronic plc [MDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, MDT shares gained by 2.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.96 for Medtronic plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.79, while it was recorded at 104.10 for the last single week of trading, and 118.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Medtronic plc Fundamentals:

Medtronic plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

MDT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic plc go to 12.16%.

Medtronic plc [MDT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $112,210 million, or 83.10% of MDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,153,710, which is approximately 0.581% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,903,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.14 billion in MDT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.98 billion in MDT stock with ownership of nearly 2.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,096 institutional holders increased their position in Medtronic plc [NYSE:MDT] by around 65,347,448 shares. Additionally, 940 investors decreased positions by around 67,638,168 shares, while 206 investors held positions by with 954,113,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,087,099,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDT stock had 220 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,567,242 shares, while 195 institutional investors sold positions of 7,072,978 shares during the same period.