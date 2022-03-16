Market cap of Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] reaches 29.60B – now what?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] surged by $4.33 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $100.595 during the day while it closed the day at $98.97. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Zoom Appoints Bill McDermott to Board of Directors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) announced that it has appointed Bill McDermott as an independent director on Zoom’s Board of Directors effective March 1. McDermott will replace Bart Swanson, an early investor in Zoom who is stepping down from the Zoom Board following more than eight years of service.

Bill McDermott is one of the most highly accomplished leaders in the technology industry. He currently serves as president, chief executive officer and director of market leading SaaS company ServiceNow. Over the course of his distinguished career, he has served as CEO of SAP and board of director roles for major global brands including, Under Armour, Ansys, Dell SecureWorks and Fisker, Inc.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock has also loss -8.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZM stock has declined by -46.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.83% and lost -46.19% year-on date.

The market cap for ZM stock reached $29.60 billion, with 298.40 million shares outstanding and 219.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, ZM reached a trading volume of 6919422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $207.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $140 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $145, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on ZM stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZM shares from 275 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 8.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 20.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

ZM stock trade performance evaluation

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.78. With this latest performance, ZM shares dropped by -29.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.71 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.59, while it was recorded at 100.83 for the last single week of trading, and 257.84 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.57 and a Gross Margin at +69.95. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.40.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 13.58%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,618 million, or 62.40% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 18,422,562, which is approximately -10.01% of the company’s market cap and around 11.32% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,114,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in ZM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.19 billion in ZM stock with ownership of nearly -4.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 23,843,206 shares. Additionally, 472 investors decreased positions by around 17,075,895 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 113,535,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,454,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,019,890 shares, while 191 institutional investors sold positions of 6,599,927 shares during the same period.