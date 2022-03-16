Market cap of Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] reaches 156.91M – now what?

Shift Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SFT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.62% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.29%. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Shift Grows Revenue 167% in Q4’2021; Strong Guidance for 2022 Reflects Continued Rapid Growth with Significant Operational Efficiencies.

Achieved strong revenue and units sold levels in the fourth quarter; year-over-year growth of 167% and 80%, respectively.

Attained Q4’2021 Total Gross Profit per unit of $1,885, an increase of 305% year-over-year.

Over the last 12 months, SFT stock dropped by -78.51%. The one-year Shift Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.47. The average equity rating for SFT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $156.91 million, with 78.10 million shares outstanding and 60.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, SFT stock reached a trading volume of 6707491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFT shares is $9.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Shift Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Shift Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on SFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift Technologies Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04.

SFT Stock Performance Analysis:

Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.29. With this latest performance, SFT shares gained by 1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.39 for Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1672, while it was recorded at 1.7640 for the last single week of trading, and 5.7689 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shift Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.96 and a Gross Margin at +3.91. Shift Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.22.

Return on Total Capital for SFT is now -38.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.85. Additionally, SFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] managed to generate an average of -$71,779 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Shift Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $60 million, or 55.30% of SFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,398,223, which is approximately 4.205% of the company’s market cap and around 22.70% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,116,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.59 million in SFT stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $4.55 million in SFT stock with ownership of nearly 1603.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shift Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Shift Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SFT] by around 13,591,453 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 12,663,885 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 11,459,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,714,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,199,248 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,691,160 shares during the same period.