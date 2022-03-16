Market cap of Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. [KAVL] reaches 52.87M – now what?

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. [NASDAQ: KAVL] price surged by 25.90 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on February 18, 2022 that Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirement.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) (“Kaival Brands,” the “Company,” or “we”), the exclusive global distributor of all products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC (“Bidi Vapor”), which are intended for adults 21 and over, today announced that it has received a letter dated February 17, 2022 from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Bid Price Rule”).

The letter noted that (i) the Company’s common stock had a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive trading days from February 3, 2022 to February 16, 2022, and (ii) the Company has regained compliance with the Bid Price Rule. Accordingly, Nasdaq considers the matter closed.

A sum of 39255988 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.45M shares. Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. shares reached a high of $2.34 and dropped to a low of $1.595 until finishing in the latest session at $1.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for KAVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

KAVL Stock Performance Analysis:

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. [KAVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.09. With this latest performance, KAVL shares dropped by -21.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KAVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.98 for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. [KAVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5519, while it was recorded at 1.8040 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0558 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. [KAVL] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.81 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.20.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. [KAVL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.90% of KAVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KAVL stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 71,670, which is approximately 155.526% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 52,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73000.0 in KAVL stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $43000.0 in KAVL stock with ownership of nearly -38.442% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. [NASDAQ:KAVL] by around 204,360 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 470,510 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 390,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KAVL stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 152,322 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 451,085 shares during the same period.