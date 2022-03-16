Market cap of Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] reaches 5.21B – now what?

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] traded at a low on 03/15/22, posting a -1.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.89. The company report on March 15, 2022 that HanesBrands Announces that Jon Ram, President of Global Activewear, is Departing for Another Opportunity to be Closer to his Family.

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, today announced that Jon Ram, president of Global Activewear, is departing HBI for a role at another company to be closer to his family, effective March 31.

HanesBrands is conducting an internal and external search for a successor.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5546017 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hanesbrands Inc. stands at 4.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.71%.

The market cap for HBI stock reached $5.21 billion, with 351.05 million shares outstanding and 344.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, HBI reached a trading volume of 5546017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $19.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $20 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on HBI stock. On May 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HBI shares from 18 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.73. With this latest performance, HBI shares dropped by -3.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.40 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.85, while it was recorded at 15.23 for the last single week of trading, and 17.49 for the last 200 days.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.67 and a Gross Margin at +39.01. Hanesbrands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05.

Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to 14.28%.

Insider trade positions for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

There are presently around $4,630 million, or 90.30% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,584,207, which is approximately 37.696% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,184,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $518.24 million in HBI stocks shares; and DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $332.17 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly -1.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 304 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 38,075,102 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 39,237,048 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 228,102,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,414,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,370,948 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 7,824,861 shares during the same period.