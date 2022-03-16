Market cap of Canaan Inc. [CAN] reaches 597.07M – now what?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] plunged by -$0.88 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.96 during the day while it closed the day at $3.35. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Canaan Inc. Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Canaan Inc. stock has also loss -35.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAN stock has declined by -42.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -61.36% and lost -34.95% year-on date.

The market cap for CAN stock reached $597.07 million, with 173.48 million shares outstanding and 156.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.88M shares, CAN reached a trading volume of 12935191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canaan Inc. [CAN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06.

CAN stock trade performance evaluation

Canaan Inc. [CAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.45. With this latest performance, CAN shares dropped by -35.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.01 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.86, while it was recorded at 4.60 for the last single week of trading, and 7.13 for the last 200 days.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.66 and a Gross Margin at +57.17. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 101.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 59.52.

Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Canaan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 5,462,830 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 5,121,867 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 11,487,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,071,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,453,991 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,941,843 shares during the same period.