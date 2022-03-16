Market cap of Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] reaches 3.05B – now what?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] price surged by 1.68 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on March 11, 2022 that Ballard Reports Q4 and Full Year 2021 Results.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) today announced consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

“2021 was an important year for Ballard as we made significant progress against our strategic plan and continued to position Ballard as a leading fuel cell player in the decarbonization of medium- and heavy-duty mobility. In 2021, we deepened our customer base in our target markets and made marked progress with existing and new partnerships. This progress is critical as we begin to transition various customer programs and pilots into long-term supply agreements, order book growth, and series production,” said Mr. Randy MacEwen, President and CEO. “The increased global alignment around addressing climate change and energy security support the expected proliferation of hydrogen fuel cell technology and our long-term outlook for a significant revenue ramp.”.

A sum of 5414386 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.02M shares. Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $10.28 and dropped to a low of $9.435 until finishing in the latest session at $10.28.

The average equity rating for BLDP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $13, while Truist kept a Hold rating on BLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13.

BLDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.07. With this latest performance, BLDP shares gained by 10.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.03 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.38, while it was recorded at 10.92 for the last single week of trading, and 14.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ballard Power Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.10 and a Current Ratio set at 20.90.

BLDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $904 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,020,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.09 million in BLDP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $78.39 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly 34.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 13,612,541 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 8,522,252 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 67,264,025 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,398,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,794,751 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,768,187 shares during the same period.