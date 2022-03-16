Market Analysts see Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] gaining to $95. Time to buy?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] gained 7.36% or 3.74 points to close at $54.53 with a heavy trading volume of 5149252 shares. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Teladoc Health and Amazon Team Up to Launch Teladoc on Alexa.

First of its Kind Alexa Experience Provides Hands-Free Access at Home to General Medical Care.

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in whole-person virtual care, today announced a first of its kind experience with Amazon Alexa with the launch of voice-activated general medical virtual care on supported Echo devices, such as an Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show. Customers in the U.S. will now be able to connect with a Teladoc care provider 24/7 from supported Echo devices for general medical needs. Teladoc on Alexa will initially launch via audio with video visits coming soon.

It opened the trading session at $50.50, the shares rose to $54.88 and dropped to $50.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TDOC points out that the company has recorded -59.22% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, TDOC reached to a volume of 5149252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $108.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $83 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $160 to $130, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on TDOC stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TDOC shares from 170 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 5.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 47.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

Trading performance analysis for TDOC stock

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.19. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -25.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.72 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.80, while it was recorded at 57.29 for the last single week of trading, and 120.27 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.76 and a Gross Margin at +57.96. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.35.

Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

There are presently around $7,223 million, or 84.90% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 18,922,198, which is approximately 14.96% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,140,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $667.38 million in TDOC stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $552.45 million in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 23.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 351 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 25,251,221 shares. Additionally, 397 investors decreased positions by around 17,701,978 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 99,267,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,220,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,716,513 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 8,070,951 shares during the same period.