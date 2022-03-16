Market Analysts see Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] price plunged by -1.36 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in the 2022 NIC Spring Conference.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, Darrin Smith, the company’s Executive Vice President of Investments, and other members of the company will participate in the 2022 NIC Spring Conference March 23 – 25, 2022 at the Omni Dallas Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

A sum of 5122456 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.36M shares. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares reached a high of $14.32 and dropped to a low of $13.73 until finishing in the latest session at $13.81.

The one-year SBRA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.87. The average equity rating for SBRA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $15.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on SBRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

SBRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.99. With this latest performance, SBRA shares gained by 6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.08 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.51, while it was recorded at 13.88 for the last single week of trading, and 15.28 for the last 200 days.

SBRA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 7.30%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,752 million, or 87.10% of SBRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,457,741, which is approximately 3.505% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,204,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $464.86 million in SBRA stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $236.14 million in SBRA stock with ownership of nearly -2.957% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 199 institutional holders increased their position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA] by around 18,545,792 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 19,002,592 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 159,005,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,553,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBRA stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,853,891 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,876,467 shares during the same period.