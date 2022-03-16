Market Analysts see PPL Corporation [PPL] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] gained 1.34% on the last trading session, reaching $26.50 price per share at the time. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Solar Alliance begins construction on 500-kW utility solar project for LG&E and KU in Kentucky.

Project is the latest in Solar Alliance’s utility customer portfolio and includes an option for additional 500-kW system.

Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR, OTCQB: SAENF) is pleased to announce it has commenced construction on a 500-kilowatt (“kW”) solar project in Kentucky for Louisville Gas and Electric Company (“LG&E”) and Kentucky Utilities Company (“KU”), regulated utilities that serve more than 1.3 million customers.

PPL Corporation represents 745.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.49 billion with the latest information. PPL stock price has been found in the range of $26.27 to $26.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.86M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 6830729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $30.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $32 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $34, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86.

Trading performance analysis for PPL stock

PPL Corporation [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, PPL shares dropped by -7.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.22 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.39, while it was recorded at 26.44 for the last single week of trading, and 28.71 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at PPL Corporation [PPL]

There are presently around $12,723 million, or 67.60% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,748,861, which is approximately -2.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,561,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.07 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly -0.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

391 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 19,117,020 shares. Additionally, 410 investors decreased positions by around 30,379,636 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 437,036,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 486,532,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,132,549 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 4,435,539 shares during the same period.