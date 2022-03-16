Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] Stock trading around $1.87 per share: What’s Next?

Katapult Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KPLT] gained 6.25% on the last trading session, reaching $1.87 price per share at the time. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Katapult Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (“Katapult” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KPLT), an e-commerce-focused financial technology company, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights:.

Katapult Holdings Inc. represents 97.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $182.27 million with the latest information. KPLT stock price has been found in the range of $1.80 to $2.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, KPLT reached a trading volume of 5678793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPLT shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Katapult Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Katapult Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Katapult Holdings Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, KPLT shares dropped by -17.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.53 for Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3646, while it was recorded at 1.9080 for the last single week of trading, and 5.4832 for the last 200 days.

Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Katapult Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]

There are presently around $39 million, or 29.80% of KPLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPLT stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 23.50% of the total institutional ownership; IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT, holding 3,304,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.82 million in KPLT stocks shares; and ANCHORAGE CAPITAL GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $4.62 million in KPLT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Katapult Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Katapult Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KPLT] by around 3,161,534 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 7,673,770 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 11,170,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,005,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPLT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,059,444 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,298,966 shares during the same period.