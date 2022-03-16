Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Revenue clocked in at $24.19 billion, down -24.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] gained 1.52% on the last trading session, reaching $61.49 price per share at the time. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Johnson Controls Announces Quarterly Dividend.

The board of directors of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, an increase of $0.01 from last quarter, payable on April 14, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 21, 2022. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

About Johnson ControlsAt Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Johnson Controls International plc represents 704.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.20 billion with the latest information. JCI stock price has been found in the range of $60.35 to $61.629.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 5500352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Mizuho have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $82 to $83. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $76 to $75, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on JCI stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for JCI shares from 85 to 84.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 41.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for JCI stock

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.19. With this latest performance, JCI shares dropped by -7.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.67 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.57, while it was recorded at 61.36 for the last single week of trading, and 72.06 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 19.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

There are presently around $39,100 million, or 91.90% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 61,180,640, which is approximately -3.753% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,601,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.55 billion in JCI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.53 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly -0.692% of the company’s market capitalization.

496 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 28,973,459 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 31,802,048 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 584,756,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 645,531,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,818,080 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,723,448 shares during the same period.