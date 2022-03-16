IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] moved down -0.89: Why It’s Important

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [AMEX: ITP] slipped around 0.0 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.20 at the close of the session, down -0.89%. The company report on March 15, 2022 that IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Company to Host Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 8:30 am ET.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE American: ITP) (“IT Tech Packaging” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and audited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. stock is now -13.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ITP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.26 and lowest of $0.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.78, which means current price is +28.21% above from all time high which was touched on 03/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 882.66K shares, ITP reached a trading volume of 9705144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for IT Tech Packaging Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has ITP stock performed recently?

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.72. With this latest performance, ITP shares dropped by -0.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.13 for IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2055, while it was recorded at 0.2076 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3464 for the last 200 days.

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IT Tech Packaging Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.30% of ITP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 898,257, which is approximately 271.488% of the company’s market cap and around 5.47% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 374,723 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76000.0 in ITP stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $45000.0 in ITP stock with ownership of nearly -24.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in IT Tech Packaging Inc. [AMEX:ITP] by around 1,420,771 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 512,916 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 316,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,250,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITP stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 387,935 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 424,357 shares during the same period.