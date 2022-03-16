IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] moved down -7.08: Why It’s Important

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] closed the trading session at $3.15 on 03/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.09, while the highest price level was $3.35. The company report on March 14, 2022 that IAMGOLD Announces Appointment of New Board Member.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 14, 2022) – IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) today announced that Mr. Peter O’Hagan has been appointed to the Company’s board of directors effective immediately.

Peter O’Hagan brings 35 years of experience in commodities, natural resource investing, capital markets and structured finance. He worked at Goldman Sachs from 1991 to 2013, where he was a partner from 2002 to 2013 and was most recently Co-Head of Global Commodities. From 2016 to 2019, Mr. O’Hagan was a Managing Director at The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm where he focused on industrial and natural resource investments within the $4 billion Equity Opportunity Fund. Immediately prior to joining Carlyle, he was an operating advisor at KKR & Co. in the Energy and Real Assets group.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.64 percent and weekly performance of -6.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.13M shares, IAG reached to a volume of 9077772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Desjardins raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for IAMGOLD Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6.25 to $4.40, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on IAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

IAG stock trade performance evaluation

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.25. With this latest performance, IAG shares gained by 19.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.12 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.90, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 2.84 for the last 200 days.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.69 and a Gross Margin at -3.94. IAMGOLD Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.94.

IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAMGOLD Corporation go to 3.98%.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $667 million, or 76.80% of IAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 45,322,134, which is approximately -7.659% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 41,366,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.3 million in IAG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $60.43 million in IAG stock with ownership of nearly -3.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAMGOLD Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE:IAG] by around 34,279,053 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 24,780,351 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 152,533,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,592,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAG stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,658,096 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 6,802,483 shares during the same period.