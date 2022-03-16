HUYA Inc. [HUYA] Is Currently 7.69 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

HUYA Inc. [NYSE: HUYA] closed the trading session at $3.64 on 03/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.23, while the highest price level was $3.93. The company report on February 24, 2022 that HUYA Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on March 22, 2022-.

HUYA Inc. (“Huya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -47.55 percent and weekly performance of -17.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -61.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -37.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -51.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, HUYA reached to a volume of 5627698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUYA shares is $9.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for HUYA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for HUYA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on HUYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUYA Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.41.

HUYA stock trade performance evaluation

HUYA Inc. [HUYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.46. With this latest performance, HUYA shares dropped by -37.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.95 for HUYA Inc. [HUYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.89, while it was recorded at 3.91 for the last single week of trading, and 9.62 for the last 200 days.

HUYA Inc. [HUYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HUYA Inc. [HUYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +20.78. HUYA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.10.

Return on Total Capital for HUYA is now 5.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HUYA Inc. [HUYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, HUYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HUYA Inc. [HUYA] managed to generate an average of $61,734 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.HUYA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

HUYA Inc. [HUYA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $204 million, or 72.40% of HUYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUYA stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 21,823,177, which is approximately -3.492% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,709,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.06 million in HUYA stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $25.87 million in HUYA stock with ownership of nearly 0.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HUYA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in HUYA Inc. [NYSE:HUYA] by around 4,916,068 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 11,591,105 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 43,739,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,246,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUYA stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,592,164 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 4,598,164 shares during the same period.