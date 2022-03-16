Hour Loop Inc. [HOUR] is -50.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hour Loop Inc. [NASDAQ: HOUR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 31.25% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 95.59%. The company report on February 23, 2022 that UPDATE: Hour Loop Expands Operations with Multiple New Offices in Taiwan.

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) (“Hour Loop”), a leading online retailer, today announced it has expanded its operations with the opening of three new offices in Taipei, Taichung, and Tainan. These new offices are part of Hour Loop’s expansion plans to broaden its operational capabilities across geographies.

“Through the opening of our new offices in Taiwan, we are rapidly expanding our employee base and operational capabilities which will enable us to drive sustained growth over time,” said Sam Lai, CEO of Hour Loop. “In our short time as a public company to date, we have mandated and executed immediate, accelerated growth as we are moving aggressively to augment our staff from 70 to over 300 employees. This strategic expansion displays our focus on scaling our business and capabilities as we execute on our strategy that will ultimately drive increased value for our shareholders.”.

The one-year Hour Loop Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.0.

The market cap for the stock reached $138.85 million, with 34.80 million shares outstanding and 1.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, HOUR stock reached a trading volume of 14488307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hour Loop Inc. [HOUR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hour Loop Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 997.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

HOUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Hour Loop Inc. [HOUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 95.59.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.76 for Hour Loop Inc. [HOUR]. The present Moving Average recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Hour Loop Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hour Loop Inc. [HOUR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.54 and a Gross Margin at +56.95. Hour Loop Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 167.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 50.40.

Hour Loop Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.