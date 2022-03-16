GitLab Inc. [GTLB] moved up 7.76: Why It’s Important

GitLab Inc. [NASDAQ: GTLB] jumped around 2.57 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $35.67 at the close of the session, up 7.76%. The company report on March 14, 2022 that GitLab Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Quarterly revenue of $77.8 million, up 69% year-over-yearStrong Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate at over 152%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, GTLB reached a trading volume of 6259358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GitLab Inc. [GTLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTLB shares is $100.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for GitLab Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for GitLab Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on GTLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GitLab Inc. is set at 5.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.39.

How has GTLB stock performed recently?

GitLab Inc. [GTLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.70.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.94 for GitLab Inc. [GTLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.07, while it was recorded at 36.84 for the last single week of trading.

GitLab Inc. [GTLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GitLab Inc. [GTLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.55 and a Gross Margin at +87.87. GitLab Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.30.

Return on Total Capital for GTLB is now -88.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.GitLab Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings analysis for GitLab Inc. [GTLB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GitLab Inc. go to 30.80%.

Insider trade positions for GitLab Inc. [GTLB]

There are presently around $997 million, or 78.11% of GTLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTLB stocks are: GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,112,905, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 14.40% of the total institutional ownership; ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,775,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.86 million in GTLB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $82.56 million in GTLB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GitLab Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in GitLab Inc. [NASDAQ:GTLB] by around 30,131,016 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,131,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTLB stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,131,016 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.