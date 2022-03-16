Exelon Corporation [EXC] Revenue clocked in at $36.35 billion, up 6.25% YTD: What’s Next?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] closed the trading session at $43.76 on 03/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.27, while the highest price level was $44.015. The company report on March 4, 2022 that ComEd Joins Special Olympics Chicago/Special Children’s Charities to Take the Chicago Polar Plunge for the 11th Year in a Row.

ComEd employees on pace to raise $100,000 to support athletes with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Hundreds of ComEd employees, friends and family members will once again join the annual Chicago Polar Plunge presented by Special Olympics Chicago/Special Children’s Charities (SOC/SCC) on March 6. ComEd has supported the event for the past 11 years by encouraging employees to raise funds and plunge into the freezing waters of Lake Michigan to support programs serving thousands of athletes with physical and intellectual disabilities in Chicago.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.25 percent and weekly performance of 0.62 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.03M shares, EXC reached to a volume of 6383571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $48.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $44, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Perform rating on EXC stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 62 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

EXC stock trade performance evaluation

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.69 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.77, while it was recorded at 43.62 for the last single week of trading, and 37.03 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +21.24. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,726 million, or 82.30% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,497,206, which is approximately 2.906% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 77,636,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.38 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.28 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -5.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 573 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 45,175,082 shares. Additionally, 389 investors decreased positions by around 43,561,517 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 708,093,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 796,830,444 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 210 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,996,407 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,121,824 shares during the same period.