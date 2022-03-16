Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] fell -61.88% so far this year. What now?

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EVLV] plunged by -$1.29 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.37 during the day while it closed the day at $1.70. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Spartanburg’s School Safety Strategy Strengthened by Evolv Technology; Seamlessly Helps Protect Over 12,000 Students and Staff from Risk of Shootings.

Demand for Evolv Express®, Artificial Intelligence and Insights Growing Across Elementary, Middle and High Schools in the U.S.

As gun violence continues to rise, with more school shootings in 2021 than any other year in U.S. history, schools across the country are relying on Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) and its Evolv Express® security screening solution to proactively defuse the threat of active shooters.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -46.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVLV stock has declined by -65.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -72.62% and lost -61.88% year-on date.

The market cap for EVLV stock reached $242.13 million, with 119.75 million shares outstanding and 104.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 524.34K shares, EVLV reached a trading volume of 7134862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVLV shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -46.71. With this latest performance, EVLV shares dropped by -52.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.99 for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.53, while it was recorded at 2.94 for the last single week of trading, and 6.42 for the last 200 days.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [EVLV] managed to generate an average of -$317,000 per employee.Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.70 and a Current Ratio set at 16.90.

There are presently around $151 million, or 48.80% of EVLV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVLV stocks are: GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,296,148, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC, holding 10,601,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.7 million in EVLV stocks shares; and MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $14.84 million in EVLV stock with ownership of nearly 41.826% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EVLV] by around 21,133,397 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 4,126,343 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 25,296,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,556,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVLV stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,080,060 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 2,488,251 shares during the same period.