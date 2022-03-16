Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain 27.25% so far this year. What now?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] traded at a high on 03/15/22, posting a 3.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.37. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Endeavour Silver Corp. Announces US$40 Million Bought Deal Financing.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (the “Underwriters”) led by BMO Capital Markets and PI Financial Corp., pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought-deal basis 8,081,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”), at a price of US$4.95 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$40 million (the “Offering”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or in part for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Common Shares offered under the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any.

The principal objectives for use of the net proceeds of the Offering are to pay the US$35 million cash consideration payable to SSR Mining Inc. at closing in respect of the Company’s acquisition of the Pitarrilla project in Durango State, Mexico and for the Company’s general corporate purposes and working capital.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5787424 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Endeavour Silver Corp. stands at 8.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.71%.

The market cap for EXK stock reached $916.07 million, with 170.55 million shares outstanding and 169.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, EXK reached a trading volume of 5787424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

CIBC have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. On November 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for EXK shares from 3.25 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.87. With this latest performance, EXK shares gained by 34.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.70 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.24, while it was recorded at 5.35 for the last single week of trading, and 4.85 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

There are presently around $221 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 16,863,983, which is approximately -5.264% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 4,800,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.87 million in EXK stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $23.61 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly -8.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

45 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 4,165,318 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,143,582 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 34,280,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,589,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,892,948 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 866,552 shares during the same period.