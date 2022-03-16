Credit Suisse lifts Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE: HTA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.07% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.97%. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Elects Two New Directors.

The Board of Directors of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA), the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, on March 11, 2022 elected Reshma Block and Constance B. Moore as independent members of the board. With the election of the two new directors the board now consists of eight members, seven of whom are independent.

“We are pleased to welcome Reshma and Connie to our board. Each of them has impressive skills, experience and diversity relevant to our operations and the real estate industry,” said W. Bradley Blair, II, Chairman of the Board. “Their addition complements our board of directors’ skills and experiences, and we are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for all our shareholders. We look forward to their contributions,” Blair added.

Over the last 12 months, HTA stock rose by 7.45%. The one-year Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.6. The average equity rating for HTA stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.97 billion, with 221.36 million shares outstanding and 219.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, HTA stock reached a trading volume of 5080343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTA shares is $34.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on HTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTA in the course of the last twelve months was 172.03.

HTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, HTA shares dropped by -1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.74 for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.55, while it was recorded at 30.57 for the last single week of trading, and 31.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Healthcare Trust of America Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Healthcare Trust of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,639 million, or 97.30% of HTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,538,013, which is approximately 0.741% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 23,031,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $700.15 million in HTA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $492.46 million in HTA stock with ownership of nearly 3.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

196 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE:HTA] by around 21,914,895 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 25,939,539 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 170,542,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,396,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTA stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,509,832 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,373,640 shares during the same period.