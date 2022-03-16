CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] Is Currently 1.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] traded at a high on 03/15/22, posting a 1.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $28.88. The company report on March 10, 2022 that CenterPoint Energy Announces 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Meeting to be held Friday, April 22 at 9 a.m. CDT.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) today announced that its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 9 a.m. CDT in the CenterPoint Energy Tower auditorium, 1111 Louisiana Street, Houston, Texas. Holders of record of CenterPoint Energy common stock at the close of business on February 25, 2022 will receive notice of the meeting and will be entitled to vote.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5337393 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CenterPoint Energy Inc. stands at 1.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.45%.

The market cap for CNP stock reached $18.16 billion, with 629.00 million shares outstanding and 626.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, CNP reached a trading volume of 5337393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $30.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $31 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $31, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on CNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

How has CNP stock performed recently?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.19. With this latest performance, CNP shares gained by 5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.45 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.66, while it was recorded at 28.56 for the last single week of trading, and 26.42 for the last 200 days.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.32 and a Gross Margin at +22.64. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.83.

CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to 1.80%.

Insider trade positions for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

There are presently around $16,412 million, or 94.20% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,003,301, which is approximately 2.549% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,536,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in CNP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.3 billion in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 0.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 320 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 44,780,700 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 45,494,758 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 487,421,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 577,697,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,105,977 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,475,023 shares during the same period.