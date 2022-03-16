Carvana Co. [CVNA] stock Upgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $210

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] traded at a high on 03/15/22, posting a 14.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $120.44. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Carvana Teams up with Jimmie Johnson for NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2022 Racing Season.

Partnered with Chip Ganassi Racing, Johnson accelerates into year two with fully integrated Carvana sponsorship and all-new elements including charitable component Driven to Give Back.

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, partners with Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) and Jimmie Johnson for its second season sponsorship, bringing exciting new opportunities and behind-the-scenes access to race fans nationwide. Revving up for NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2022 racing season, Carvana launches new collaborations with charitable organizations that promote more equity and education within the automotive industry, a new video series highlighting never-before-seen footage of 7-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion Jimmie Johnson during his rookie NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, and new Carvana Racing Fan Zone experiences throughout the race season. Featuring Carvana’s iconic halo and signature blue color palette, the newly designed No. 48 Honda made its racing debut with Johnson behind the wheel in February.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4912782 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carvana Co. stands at 11.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.30%.

The market cap for CVNA stock reached $20.84 billion, with 86.94 million shares outstanding and 78.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, CVNA reached a trading volume of 4912782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carvana Co. [CVNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $239.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $270 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Carvana Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $300 to $230, while Truist kept a Buy rating on CVNA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CVNA shares from 220 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 14.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39.

How has CVNA stock performed recently?

Carvana Co. [CVNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.49. With this latest performance, CVNA shares dropped by -14.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.71 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.48, while it was recorded at 113.95 for the last single week of trading, and 263.15 for the last 200 days.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carvana Co. [CVNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.81 and a Gross Margin at +14.25. Carvana Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.69.

Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Carvana Co. [CVNA]

There are presently around $11,484 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,439,264, which is approximately 2.674% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 9,655,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in CVNA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $979.98 million in CVNA stock with ownership of nearly 37.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carvana Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in Carvana Co. [NYSE:CVNA] by around 23,427,521 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 11,154,606 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 74,291,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,874,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVNA stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,324,682 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 3,307,814 shares during the same period.