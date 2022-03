Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] is -28.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.38% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.87%. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Borqs’ Solar Energy Storage Business Unit Anticipates Benefitting from High Fossil Fuel Price Environment.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”) is a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and innovative clean energy, with operations in the U.S., India and China. Recently, the oil price has extended to well over $100/barrel due to geo-political tensions. The fossil fuel energy prices, including crude oil, coal and natural gas, are expected to stay high in the foreseeable future.

Borqs’ recently acquired Holu Hou Energy (HHE) is engaged in the innovative solar energy storage business, and is poised to benefit from such high fossil fuel energy prices due to expected pricing efficiencies compared to fossil fuels. Borqs is committed to building a sustainable business that can reduce carbon emission and offers cost efficient clean energy solutions to the U.S. residential market. HHE’s experienced management team and staff are currently working industrially on multiple solar projects in Hawaii, and plan to enter into the continental U.S. market in 2022.

Over the last 12 months, BRQS stock dropped by -83.12%.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.55 million, with 115.16 million shares outstanding and 58.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, BRQS stock reached a trading volume of 5618418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

BRQS Stock Performance Analysis:

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.87. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -21.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.61 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3366, while it was recorded at 0.2904 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6064 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Borqs Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: PATHSTONE FAMILY OFFICE, LLC with ownership of 999,392, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.41% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 221,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58000.0 in BRQS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $33000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 1,007,527 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,160,888 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 796,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,372,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 999,527 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,056,154 shares during the same period.