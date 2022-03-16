BofA/Merrill lifts CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: CTK] closed the trading session at $0.27 on 03/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.20, while the highest price level was $0.298. The company report on March 15, 2022 that CooTek Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Unaudited Results.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) (“CooTek” or the “Company”), a global mobile internet company, today reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -56.05 percent and weekly performance of 35.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -82.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -53.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, CTK reached to a volume of 72357970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTK shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2019, representing the official price target for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.07. With this latest performance, CTK shares dropped by -11.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.25 for CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [CTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3287, while it was recorded at 0.2262 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0611 for the last 200 days.

CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CooTek [Cayman] Inc. [CTK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.80% of CTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTK stocks are: ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD with ownership of 2,122,328, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.83% of the total institutional ownership; QUALCOMM INC/DE, holding 1,055,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in CTK stocks shares; and SC CHINA HOLDING LTD, currently with $82000.0 in CTK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:CTK] by around 1,214,118 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 77,691 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,941,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,233,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTK stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,147,798 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 75,748 shares during the same period.