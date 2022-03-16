Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Stock trading around $143.95 per share: What’s Next?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] gained 3.94% or 5.45 points to close at $143.95 with a heavy trading volume of 5474314 shares. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Airbnb to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Brian Chesky, will speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 10, 2022 beginning at 10:20am PT / 1:20pm ET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at https://cc.webcasts.com/morg007/030722a_js/?entity=71_4IJ35WH. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

About AirbnbAirbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home. It has since grown to 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 1 billion guest arrivals across over 220 countries and regions. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and one-of-a-kind activities that make it possible for guests to experience the world in a more authentic, connected way.

It opened the trading session at $140.00, the shares rose to $144.73 and dropped to $138.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABNB points out that the company has recorded -11.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.52M shares, ABNB reached to a volume of 5474314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $198.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $150 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $162 to $178, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on ABNB stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ABNB shares from 180 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 9.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 42.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for ABNB stock

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, ABNB shares dropped by -13.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.88 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.51, while it was recorded at 145.54 for the last single week of trading, and 161.01 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.24 and a Gross Margin at +80.71. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.91.

Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

There are presently around $30,979 million, or 61.00% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,952,328, which is approximately 16.969% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,099,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $1.99 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 3.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 652 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 39,315,084 shares. Additionally, 325 investors decreased positions by around 17,287,277 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 167,074,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,676,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 244 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,801,311 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 5,692,373 shares during the same period.