Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] Stock trading around $36.55 per share: What’s Next?

Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YUMC] plunged by -$0.93 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $37.05 during the day while it closed the day at $36.55. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Yum China Provides Update on the First Quarter 2022 Business Performance Amid the Latest COVID-19 Development in China.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Yum China”) (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today updated its first quarter 2022 business performance in light of the recent COVID-19 development in China.

As we mentioned in the fourth quarter earnings release, same-store sales in January 2022 improved modestly from the fourth quarter, but were still down year over year, compared to the comparable Chinese New Year Holiday period in 2021. Entering March, the situation has rapidly deteriorated with the highly transmissible Omicron variant causing outbreaks across China, including economically important regions of Guangdong, Shanghai, Shandong and Jilin. Daily cases have hit a two-year high. Quarter-to-date case counts for 2022 have surpassed that of full year 2021. Stricter preventive health measures and containment measures have been observed nationwide, including multiple rounds of city-wide testing and partial or complete city lockdowns.

Yum China Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -21.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YUMC stock has declined by -27.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.99% and lost -26.67% year-on date.

The market cap for YUMC stock reached $15.56 billion, with 425.00 million shares outstanding and 424.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, YUMC reached a trading volume of 9353821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $60.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Yum China Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc. is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 65.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

YUMC stock trade performance evaluation

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.77. With this latest performance, YUMC shares dropped by -27.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.42 for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.26, while it was recorded at 42.94 for the last single week of trading, and 56.62 for the last 200 days.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Yum China Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,571 million, or 86.90% of YUMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 40,727,617, which is approximately 1.13% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,092,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $684.75 million in YUMC stock with ownership of nearly -0.257% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum China Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 316 institutional holders increased their position in Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YUMC] by around 25,769,939 shares. Additionally, 358 investors decreased positions by around 28,669,856 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 289,498,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,938,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUMC stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,091,674 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,928,265 shares during the same period.