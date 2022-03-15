why Pinterest Inc. [PINS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.17

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] loss -3.08% on the last trading session, reaching $22.37 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Pinterest to participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) announced today that Ben Silbermann, CEO and Co-Founder and Todd Morgenfeld, CFO and Head of Business Operations, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 9, 2022 at 3:35 pm PT (6:35 pm ET).

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be publicly available on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com.

Pinterest Inc. represents 651.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.72 billion with the latest information. PINS stock price has been found in the range of $22.14 to $23.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.30M shares, PINS reached a trading volume of 11789696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $41.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $64 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $39, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on PINS stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PINS shares from 32 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 19.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.20.

Trading performance analysis for PINS stock

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.12. With this latest performance, PINS shares dropped by -12.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.47 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.96, while it was recorded at 23.54 for the last single week of trading, and 48.78 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.65 and a Gross Margin at +79.47. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.30.

Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.20.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to 12.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

There are presently around $9,785 million, or 78.70% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,170,184, which is approximately 21.636% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 32,359,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $746.86 million in PINS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $715.41 million in PINS stock with ownership of nearly -3.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 385 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 71,030,717 shares. Additionally, 392 investors decreased positions by around 798,830,918 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 445,880,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 423,981,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,214,659 shares, while 149 institutional investors sold positions of 22,937,517 shares during the same period.