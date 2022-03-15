why CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.77

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] jumped around 0.23 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.09 at the close of the session, up 3.35%. The company report on February 21, 2022 that CommScope to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity solutions, plans to participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 7–8, 2022.

Chief Financial Officer Kyle Lorentzen will participate in a fireside chat at 4:10 p.m. Pacific on March 7.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock is now -35.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COMM Stock saw the intraday high of $7.15 and lowest of $6.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.18, which means current price is +6.30% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, COMM reached a trading volume of 14247293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $12.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $15 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $15, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on COMM stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for COMM shares from 23 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17.

How has COMM stock performed recently?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.96. With this latest performance, COMM shares dropped by -23.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.12 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.45, while it was recorded at 7.29 for the last single week of trading, and 13.73 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 15.28%.

Insider trade positions for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

There are presently around $1,352 million, or 93.90% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,212,197, which is approximately 1.529% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FPR PARTNERS LLC, holding 19,473,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.06 million in COMM stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $127.27 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly 7.588% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CommScope Holding Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 38,230,062 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 36,579,179 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 115,828,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,637,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,226,874 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 8,300,708 shares during the same period.