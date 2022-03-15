why Baidu Inc. [BIDU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $222.96

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] plunged by -$9.95 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $116.62 during the day while it closed the day at $108.97. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Baidu Launches AI Platform to Enable on-Device, Real-Time Translation from Speech to Hand Gestures.

Baidu AI Cloud, a leading AI cloud provider, launched an AI sign language platform able to generate digital avatars for sign language translation and live interpretation within minutes. Released as a new offering of Baidu AI Cloud’s digital avatar platform XiLing, this platform aims to help break down communication barriers for the deaf and hard-of-hearing (DHH) community by boosting the accessibility of automated sign language translation. An AI sign language interpreter developed using the platform will perform its duties during the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics Games.

Also released along with the platform are two all-in-one AI sign language translators, providing one-stop solutions with a streamlined set-up process and plug-and-use features. By enabling public service deployment in scale, the translators have been designed for a wide range of use scenarios such as hospitals, banks, airports, bus stations and other public areas.

Baidu Inc. stock has also loss -21.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BIDU stock has declined by -27.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.25% and lost -26.76% year-on date.

The market cap for BIDU stock reached $37.93 billion, with 348.06 million shares outstanding and 275.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, BIDU reached a trading volume of 13541804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $222.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $220 to $230. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $243, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on BIDU stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BIDU shares from 355 to 320.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 9.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 81.63.

BIDU stock trade performance evaluation

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.25. With this latest performance, BIDU shares dropped by -33.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.44 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.41, while it was recorded at 128.82 for the last single week of trading, and 162.03 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.45 and a Gross Margin at +48.34. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.21.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 3.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.27. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.42.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baidu Inc. [BIDU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 3.82%.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,849 million, or 54.20% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,603,356, which is approximately -7.398% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,128,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.04 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly 0.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 12,438,094 shares. Additionally, 378 investors decreased positions by around 24,401,435 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 108,601,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,441,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,324,894 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 7,629,333 shares during the same period.