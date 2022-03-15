Wedbush lifts Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] slipped around -0.19 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.15 at the close of the session, down -8.12%. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Skillz Spotlights Innovation, Monetization, and Growth Through Competition at the 36th Annual Game Developers Conference.

Skillz Live and Virtual Exhibitor Booth #S749 South Hall Thrills Attendees With A Fun Week of Live Skillz-Powered Mobile Game Competitions, New Developer-Enabling Products, and A Sneak Preview of the NEW NFL Branded Mobile Games.

Uniting for the first time at this year’s Game Developers Conference (GDC), Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, will be hosting Aarki, its growing demand side platform (DSP), alongside Skillz’ strategic Photon Engine partner. Visit Skillz’ booth at GDC – one of the biggest events of the year for the game developer community – located at #S749 in South Hall, which takes place March 23-25, 2022 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco.

Skillz Inc. stock is now -71.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SKLZ Stock saw the intraday high of $2.36 and lowest of $2.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.87, which means current price is +1.90% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.11M shares, SKLZ reached a trading volume of 18295160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKLZ shares is $4.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $7, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on SKLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

How has SKLZ stock performed recently?

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.12. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares dropped by -50.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.33 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.39, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 10.61 for the last 200 days.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Insider trade positions for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]

There are presently around $431 million, or 52.40% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 24,089,428, which is approximately 27.89% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC, holding 22,909,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.61 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $50.62 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly 1.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

134 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 19,946,788 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 12,650,819 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 151,545,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,143,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,053,157 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,217,662 shares during the same period.