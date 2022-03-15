Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] price plunged by -7.91 percent to reach at -$0.57. The company report on March 4, 2022 that Crescent Point Receives Approval for Normal Course Issuer Bid.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has accepted its notice to implement a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) to purchase, for cancellation, up to 57,309,975 common shares, or 10 percent of the Company’s public float, as of February 28, 2022. The NCIB is scheduled to commence on March 9, 2022,and is due to expire on March 8, 2023.

Purchases of Crescent Point’s common shares under the NCIB may be made through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and alternative trading systems by means of open market transactions or by such other means as may be permitted by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the “CSA”) and under applicable securities laws, including by private agreement pursuant to issuer bid exemption orders issued by applicable securities regulatory authorities. The price the Company will pay for any common shares will be the market price at the time of purchase or such other price as may be permitted by the CSA. Any private purchase made under an exemption order issued by a securities regulatory authority will generally be at a discount to the prevailing market price.

A sum of 9703455 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.98M shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares reached a high of $7.07 and dropped to a low of $6.5301 until finishing in the latest session at $6.64.

The one-year CPG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.95.

Guru’s Opinion on Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CPG Stock Performance Analysis:

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.63. With this latest performance, CPG shares gained by 2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.01 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.59, while it was recorded at 7.19 for the last single week of trading, and 4.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crescent Point Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.44 and a Gross Margin at +44.26. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +83.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 57.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.89.

Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,408 million, or 41.60% of CPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 30,995,948, which is approximately -12.485% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 25,941,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $172.25 million in CPG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $111.6 million in CPG stock with ownership of nearly 0.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE:CPG] by around 46,718,036 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 28,892,841 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 136,462,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,073,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPG stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,850,154 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,137,837 shares during the same period.