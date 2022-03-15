Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] traded at a low on 03/14/22, posting a -4.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $69.37. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Rio Tinto Makes All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Full Ownership of Turquoise Hill.

Creates a more efficient ownership and governance structure for the Oyu Tolgoi project.

Strengthens Rio Tinto’s copper portfolio and reinforces long-term commitment to Mongolia.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8948144 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rio Tinto Group stands at 3.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.45%.

The market cap for RIO stock reached $115.85 billion, with 1.62 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, RIO reached a trading volume of 8948144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rio Tinto Group [RIO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $85.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIO in the course of the last twelve months was 44.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has RIO stock performed recently?

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.08. With this latest performance, RIO shares dropped by -11.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.74 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.47, while it was recorded at 74.44 for the last single week of trading, and 74.11 for the last 200 days.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto Group [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.89 and a Gross Margin at +48.84. Rio Tinto Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.22.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 41.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.31. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] managed to generate an average of $310,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -1.60%.

Insider trade positions for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]

There are presently around $7,879 million, or 9.50% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,552,659, which is approximately 1.455% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 10,931,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $758.34 million in RIO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $564.73 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly 8.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rio Tinto Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 328 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 18,489,111 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 6,797,764 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 88,290,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,576,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,190,697 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,001,043 shares during the same period.