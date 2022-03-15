Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] closed the trading session at $4.68 on 03/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.265, while the highest price level was $5.85. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Lufax Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. In addition, Lufax announced a cash dividend of US$0.68 per ordinary share (US$0.34 per ADS) with a record date of April 8, 2022 and a new US$500 million share repurchase program.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.87 percent and weekly performance of -6.77 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.24M shares, LU reached to a volume of 28310631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $9.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14.80 to $13, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on LU stock. On August 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LU shares from 20.30 to 9.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

LU stock trade performance evaluation

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.77. With this latest performance, LU shares dropped by -6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.73 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.37, while it was recorded at 5.35 for the last single week of trading, and 7.51 for the last 200 days.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.17 and a Gross Margin at +89.49. Lufax Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.51.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 15.80%.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Lufax Holding Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE:LU] by around 42,710,511 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 31,842,773 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 199,511,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,065,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LU stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,525,787 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 6,072,936 shares during the same period.