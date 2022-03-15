UBS slashes price target on New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] – find out why.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] slipped around -0.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.97 at the close of the session, down -1.08%. The company report on March 11, 2022 that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A NEW BANK ON CERTIFIED CHECKING ACCOUNT AND THE AVAILABILITY OF A SPANISH LANGUAGE VERSION OF ITS WEBSITES.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company” or “NYCB”) announced today that its My Community SimplyOne Checking account was certified by the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (the “CFE Fund”) as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards for 2021 – 2022. Bank On-certified accounts promote financial inclusion for the underbanked and unbanked consumers through standard account features that are low-cost, yet have robust transaction capabilities.

Key features of NYCB’s My Community SimplyOne Checking include a low monthly $5 fee, low minimum opening deposit requirements, no overdraft or non-sufficient fund fees, access to both online banking and mobile banking with mobile deposit, the ability to send and receive money with Zelle®, and the option of either paper or e-statements. My Community SimplyOne Checking is available at every one of our 237 branches across our five-state footprint in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock is now -10.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NYCB Stock saw the intraday high of $11.23 and lowest of $10.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.33, which means current price is +1.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.02M shares, NYCB reached a trading volume of 7012786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $14.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.34.

How has NYCB stock performed recently?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.44. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.28 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.92, while it was recorded at 11.13 for the last single week of trading, and 12.19 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.37. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02.

Insider trade positions for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

There are presently around $3,128 million, or 62.20% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,971,826, which is approximately -9.836% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,394,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $476.04 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $205.5 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly 3.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

243 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 22,473,441 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 34,588,096 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 228,121,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 285,183,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,118,403 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,621,705 shares during the same period.