Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] Revenue clocked in at $1.97 billion, up 61.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [NYSE: TRQ] jumped around 6.42 points on Monday, while shares priced at $26.55 at the close of the session, up 31.89%. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Turquoise Hill Acknowledges Privatization Proposal Received from Rio Tinto.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (“Turquoise Hill” or the “Company”) today acknowledged receipt of a non-binding proposal from Rio Tinto International Holdings Ltd. (“Rio Tinto”), which Rio Tinto has separately announced by press release issued earlier today, outlining its proposal to acquire the approximately 49% of the outstanding shares of Turquoise Hill held by the Company’s minority shareholders (approximately 99 million common shares) for cash consideration of C$34.00 per share. Rio Tinto has stated that its proposal is conditional on, among other things, Turquoise Hill not raising additional equity capital, including through a rights offering, bought deal or other share placement, pending completion of the proposed transaction. The Rio Tinto proposal does not amend the terms of the amended and restated Heads of Agreement entered into by Turquoise Hill and Rio Tinto on January 24, 2022 which establishes a binding funding plan for the completion of the Oyu Tolgoi underground mine.

The board of directors of the Company will be establishing a special committee of independent directors to review and consider Rio Tinto’s proposal. Turquoise Hill shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the proposal at this time.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stock is now 61.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TRQ Stock saw the intraday high of $26.73 and lowest of $26.415 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.04, which means current price is +85.41% above from all time high which was touched on 03/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, TRQ reached a trading volume of 10633993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRQ shares is $15.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRQ stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45.

How has TRQ stock performed recently?

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.21. With this latest performance, TRQ shares gained by 32.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.75 for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.68, while it was recorded at 21.29 for the last single week of trading, and 15.91 for the last 200 days.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.24 and a Gross Margin at +68.01. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.77.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]

There are presently around $1,935 million, or 38.50% of TRQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRQ stocks are: PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 18,840,582, which is approximately 0.655% of the company’s market cap and around 49.50% of the total institutional ownership; KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, holding 12,830,951 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $340.66 million in TRQ stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $221.97 million in TRQ stock with ownership of nearly 125.84% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [NYSE:TRQ] by around 10,676,080 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 9,135,355 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 53,057,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,868,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRQ stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,696,212 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,806,119 shares during the same period.