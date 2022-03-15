Truist lifts Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.82% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.64%. The company report on March 9, 2022 that COMCAST COMPLETES LATEST CENTRAL PA EXPANSION, WITH FIBER-RICH NETWORK NOW REACHING NEARLY 11,000 ADDITIONAL RURAL PA HOMES.

Full Suite of Xfinity and Comcast Business Products, Including Gigabit Internet, available to more than 1,700 Homes and Businesses in Columbia, Montour and Northumberland Counties.

Comcast today announced it has completed an expansion of its smart, fast and reliable fiber-based network to make its full suite of services available to more than 1,700 homes and businesses in parts of Columbia, Montour and Northumberland counties, including residential broadband speeds up to 1.2 gigabits per second (Gbps) and business speeds up to 100 Gbps.

Over the last 12 months, CMCSA stock dropped by -21.14%. The one-year Comcast Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.08. The average equity rating for CMCSA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $204.09 billion, with 4.56 billion shares outstanding and 4.49 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.69M shares, CMCSA stock reached a trading volume of 19542765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $60.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $53, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on CMCSA stock. On December 14, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CMCSA shares from 65 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CMCSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.64. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares dropped by -9.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.37 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.66, while it was recorded at 45.79 for the last single week of trading, and 53.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comcast Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +55.10. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.15.

Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CMCSA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 14.31%.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $171,452 million, or 85.30% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 396,613,344, which is approximately 0.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 312,385,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.06 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $9.74 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly -1.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,282 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 162,062,572 shares. Additionally, 1,050 investors decreased positions by around 200,118,970 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 3,446,167,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,808,349,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 274 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,710,710 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 28,021,947 shares during the same period.