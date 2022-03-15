The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] is -8.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] surged by $1.18 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $34.545 during the day while it closed the day at $34.17. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Pacaso Debuts First-Ever Global Advertising Campaign, “Own It”.

BBH USA and Mediahub Selected as Agencies of Record for Leading Second Home Real Estate Marketplace.

Pacaso, the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, today debuts “Own It,” the company’s inaugural national advertising campaign, in collaboration with its two newly appointed agency partners: award-winning creative agency BBH USA, and decorated global media agency Mediahub.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock has also gained 6.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IPG stock has declined by -7.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.67% and lost -8.76% year-on date.

The market cap for IPG stock reached $13.46 billion, with 393.60 million shares outstanding and 392.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, IPG reached a trading volume of 7574069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $41.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $37, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on IPG stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IPG shares from 36 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

IPG stock trade performance evaluation

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.12. With this latest performance, IPG shares dropped by -5.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.83 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.06, while it was recorded at 33.39 for the last single week of trading, and 35.72 for the last 200 days.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 5.60%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,629 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,632,558, which is approximately 0.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,390,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in IPG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.33 billion in IPG stock with ownership of nearly -8.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 378 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 22,316,142 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 22,703,459 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 353,853,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,872,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,033,321 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,695,489 shares during the same period.