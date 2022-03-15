Teck Resources Limited [TECK] is 34.32% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] loss -7.52% on the last trading session, reaching $38.35 price per share at the time. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Teck Joins Builders Code Pledge for Respectful and Inclusive Workplaces on International Women’s Day.

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK )(“Teck”) and the Builders Code today announced Teck has signed the Pledge For An Acceptable Worksite, an industry-leading standard from the Builders Code to support a more respectful and inclusive workplace for worksites in British Columbia. Announced on International Women’s Day, Teck is the first mining company to sign on to the pledge.

“We know that a diverse company is a strong company, and we are committed to fostering a working environment at all of our sites that respects and values everyone,” said Red Conger, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Teck. “Signing on to the Pledge for An Acceptable Worksite on International Women’s Day is one more way we are taking action to further strengthen diversity across Teck and reinforces our commitment to the values of inclusion and respect.”.

Teck Resources Limited represents 533.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.57 billion with the latest information. TECK stock price has been found in the range of $38.035 to $40.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, TECK reached a trading volume of 7552192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $53.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for TECK in the course of the last twelve months was 44.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 7.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.12 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.62, while it was recorded at 40.27 for the last single week of trading, and 27.26 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.11 and a Gross Margin at +36.09. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.47.

Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to 38.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

There are presently around $10,378 million, or 68.70% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 24,098,340, which is approximately 3.563% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 23,606,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $905.3 million in TECK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $555.45 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly 2.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 45,645,262 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 38,471,078 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 186,495,752 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,612,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,139,908 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 10,767,575 shares during the same period.