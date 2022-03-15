SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] is 8.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SuperCom Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPCB] gained 11.17% on the last trading session, reaching $0.60 price per share at the time. The company report on March 9, 2022 that SuperCom Offers State-Of-The-Art Cyber Security Technology to Governments and Critical Infrastructure Organizations.

Leveraging a track record of years of experience aiding government agencies in their cyber security efforts.

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors announced today that its cyber-security division, a provider of cyber software solutions and cyber consultancy, plans to release a new version of its proven, robust and scalable cybersecurity software technology, with enhanced protection from cyber-attacks.

SuperCom Ltd. represents 25.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.44 million with the latest information. SPCB stock price has been found in the range of $0.505 to $0.6299.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, SPCB reached a trading volume of 8881854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCB shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for SuperCom Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2017, representing the official price target for SuperCom Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.25, while Singular Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SPCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SuperCom Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for SPCB stock

SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.97. With this latest performance, SPCB shares gained by 7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.35 for SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5453, while it was recorded at 0.5333 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9115 for the last 200 days.

SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.08 and a Gross Margin at +47.42. SuperCom Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.84.

Return on Total Capital for SPCB is now -18.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -118.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 450.42. Additionally, SPCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 303.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] managed to generate an average of -$83,691 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.SuperCom Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.00% of SPCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCB stocks are: LEHMAN & DERAFELO FINANCIAL RESOURCES LLC with ownership of 112,100, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 16.80% of the total institutional ownership; FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 106,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64000.0 in SPCB stocks shares; and VENTURE VISIONARY PARTNERS LLC, currently with $60000.0 in SPCB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SuperCom Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in SuperCom Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPCB] by around 176,811 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 210,676 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 66,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 454,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCB stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 154,505 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 198,876 shares during the same period.