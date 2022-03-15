StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] stock Resumed by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $14

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] loss -6.38% or -0.57 points to close at $8.36 with a heavy trading volume of 8941861 shares. The company report on March 9, 2022 that StoneCo Ltd. Announces Change to Release Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) (“Stone”) announces changes to release date of fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results to after market close on Thursday, March 17, 2022, instead of the previously announced date of March 10, 2022.

The Company’s conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 5:00pm ET (6:00pm BRT).

It opened the trading session at $8.84, the shares rose to $9.05 and dropped to $8.315, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STNE points out that the company has recorded -80.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 6.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.53M shares, STNE reached to a volume of 8941861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $21.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities dropped their target price from $60 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for StoneCo Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $73 to $19, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on STNE stock. On January 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for STNE shares from 47 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for STNE stock

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.13. With this latest performance, STNE shares dropped by -36.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.94 for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.37, while it was recorded at 9.35 for the last single week of trading, and 35.55 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.89 and a Gross Margin at +43.61. StoneCo Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +55.74.

Return on Total Capital for STNE is now -0.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.96. Additionally, STNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] managed to generate an average of $22,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.StoneCo Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd. go to 4.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]

There are presently around $1,503 million, or 73.30% of STNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 37,151,046, which is approximately -0.157% of the company’s market cap and around 14.56% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 10,695,448 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.41 million in STNE stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $78.14 million in STNE stock with ownership of nearly 58.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in StoneCo Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ:STNE] by around 57,308,276 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 74,706,974 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 47,776,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,791,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNE stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,859,904 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 47,894,852 shares during the same period.