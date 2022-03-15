Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] gain 31.25% so far this year. What now?

Red Cat Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: RCAT] price surged by 48.37 percent to reach at $0.89. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Red Cat Holdings Selected by U.S. Army for Short Range Reconnaissance Tranche 2 Drone Program.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a hardware-enabled software provider to the drone industry, announces that its subsidiary Teal Drones (Teal) has been selected by the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and U.S. Army to compete in the Short Range Reconnaissance Tranche 2 (SRR T2) Program of Record.

Teal was selected to develop a next-generation small unmanned aerial system (sUAS) designed for surveillance and reconnaissance (S&R) duties, with a focus on autonomous capability, for the U.S. Army. The ultimate goal of the SRR T2 program is to provide a small, rucksack portable sUAS that gives all Army platoons (20-50 soldiers) with situational awareness beyond the next terrain feature.

A sum of 55942336 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.19M shares. Red Cat Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $2.92 and dropped to a low of $1.85 until finishing in the latest session at $2.73.

The one-year RCAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.88. The average equity rating for RCAT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCAT shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Red Cat Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

RCAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 55.11. With this latest performance, RCAT shares gained by 39.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.52 for Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8800, while it was recorded at 2.0000 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5700 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Red Cat Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -97.54 and a Gross Margin at +21.40. Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -264.75.

Return on Total Capital for RCAT is now -96.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -294.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -389.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -182.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.81. Additionally, RCAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] managed to generate an average of -$945,441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16 million, or 11.00% of RCAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCAT stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,350,589, which is approximately -0.647% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,151,118 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.14 million in RCAT stocks shares; and UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC., currently with $2.92 million in RCAT stock with ownership of nearly 88.976% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Red Cat Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Red Cat Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:RCAT] by around 3,095,757 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 713,489 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,114,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,923,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCAT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,563,707 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 673,759 shares during the same period.