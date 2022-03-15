Paramount Global [PARA] gain 18.52% so far this year. What now?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] jumped around 3.15 points on Monday, while shares priced at $35.77 at the close of the session, up 9.66%. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Paramount Global CFO Naveen Chopra to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet, and Telecom Conference.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA; PARAA) today announced that Naveen Chopra, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during Deutsche Bank’s Media, Internet, and Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, FL on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on Paramount’s Investor Relations homepage at ir.paramount.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

Paramount Global stock is now 18.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PARA Stock saw the intraday high of $36.47 and lowest of $32.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 101.97, which means current price is +31.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 15.31M shares, PARA reached a trading volume of 25216294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paramount Global [PARA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $40.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.61.

How has PARA stock performed recently?

Paramount Global [PARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.71. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.65 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.14, while it was recorded at 33.82 for the last single week of trading, and 37.06 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.56. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Paramount Global [PARA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -4.32%.

Insider trade positions for Paramount Global [PARA]

There are presently around $14,861 million, or 69.60% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,330,869, which is approximately 0.595% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,333,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in PARA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.18 billion in PARA stock with ownership of nearly 1.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

493 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 46,486,984 shares. Additionally, 510 investors decreased positions by around 48,807,237 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 320,168,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 415,463,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,922,731 shares, while 164 institutional investors sold positions of 8,736,289 shares during the same period.