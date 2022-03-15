NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Is Currently -0.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.03% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.82%. The company report on February 28, 2022 that NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout March.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) and NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) today announced that members of the senior management team will participate in various investor meetings throughout March. They plan to discuss, among other things, long-term growth rate expectations for NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners. A copy of the presentation materials is available at www.NextEraEnergy.com/investors or www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.

NextEra Energy, Inc.NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is the largest vertically integrated rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold, and serves more than 5.7 million customer accounts, supporting more than 11 million residents across Florida with clean, reliable and affordable electricity. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune’s 2022 list of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” recognized on Fortune’s 2021 list of companies that “Change the World” and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

Over the last 12 months, NEE stock rose by 4.98%. The one-year NextEra Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.14. The average equity rating for NEE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $155.61 billion, with 1.96 billion shares outstanding and 1.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.60M shares, NEE stock reached a trading volume of 7126218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $92.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $87 to $85, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 35.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NEE Stock Performance Analysis:

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.82. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.14 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.57, while it was recorded at 80.20 for the last single week of trading, and 81.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextEra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.21 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NEE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 9.07%.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $122,082 million, or 79.90% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 178,849,315, which is approximately 0.667% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,328,784 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.31 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.9 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 0.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,261 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 56,564,650 shares. Additionally, 866 investors decreased positions by around 42,258,275 shares, while 321 investors held positions by with 1,441,058,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,539,881,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 302 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,083,712 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,285,340 shares during the same period.